JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia signals scaled-back war aims as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv” – Reuters/ Gleb Garanich, Natalia Zinets
“Moscow signaled … Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists as Ukrainian forces went on the offensive, recapturing territory on the outskirts of … Kyiv. … In the month since they launched their invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have failed to capture any major city. An assault … Western countries believe was aimed at swiftly toppling … Zelenskiy’s government was halted at the gates of Kyiv. …”
Meanwhile, China’s state-run Sinopec Group, the biggest oil refiner in Asia, reportedly halted talks on a Russian petrochemical investment and venture relating to Russian gas, indicating that Western sanctions are impacting Sino-Russian dealings.
