JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Says Some Troops Pulling Back From Ukraine Border but Exercises Continue” – WSJ

Russia Says Some Troops Pulling Back From Ukraine Border but Exercises Continue

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Mixed military signals from Moscow come as Germany’s chancellor arrives for talks with Putin.”

“Russia’s Defense Ministry said it … pulled back some troops from near Ukraine while noting that large-scale military maneuvers were continuing … Western officials warned that combat units were moving into forward positions. … [Russia’s] total force … is still estimated to number more than 120,000 …. [There is] a new round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at defusing the crisis. Moscow has warned of unspecified consequences if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands. …”

