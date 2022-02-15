JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Says Some Troops Pulling Back From Ukraine Border but Exercises Continue” – WSJ
“Mixed military signals from Moscow come as Germany’s chancellor arrives for talks with Putin.”
“Russia’s Defense Ministry said it … pulled back some troops from near Ukraine while noting that large-scale military maneuvers were continuing … Western officials warned that combat units were moving into forward positions. … [Russia’s] total force … is still estimated to number more than 120,000 …. [There is] a new round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at defusing the crisis. Moscow has warned of unspecified consequences if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands. …”
