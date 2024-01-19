JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Rules Out Nuclear Arms Talks With US Over Ukraine Support” – Bloomberg

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed the U.S. over … Ukraine and warned on the risks of confrontation between nuclear powers … [while] rul[ing] out … discussions on strategic security …. He accused the U.S. and … European allies of escalating … confrontation … over Russia’s unprovoked February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that triggered the biggest [European] conflict … since World War II. … Russia has repeatedly resorted to nuclear saber-rattling … [while] falter[ing] in an invasion that was meant to last for only a few days …. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in June that the Biden administration is eager to discuss arms control with Russia, months after … Putin suspended … participation in … New START ….”