JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Presses Ahead With Offensive Push in Eastern Ukraine” – New York Times
“As winter approaches, Russian and Ukrainian forces are both trying to seize the initiative along different parts of the front.”
“Russia has dispatched thousands of soldiers … heavy armor and artillery to try to drive Ukrainians from deeply entrenched positions in eastern Ukraine, in … [reportedly] the Kremlin’s largest offensive push since its failed campaign last winter. The willingness to throw its reserves into costly operations around the eastern cities of Avdiivka and Kupiansk suggests that the Kremlin is confident in its hold on southern positions …. It is unclear how effective the new Russian assaults have been. … British … intelligence … said Moscow’s troops had suffered heavy losses and it appeared that ‘entrenched Ukrainian forces have so far likely held back the Russian advance’ [but that] … the [Russian] efforts … [are] ‘the most significant [Russian] offensive operation … since January …’ … [A]nalysts said the assaults posed an ongoing threat … across the east. …”
Click here for: “Russia Presses Ahead With Offensive Push in Eastern Ukraine; As winter approaches, Russian and Ukrainian forces are both trying to seize the initiative along different parts of the front.” – New York Times/ Marc Santora, Constant Méheut
