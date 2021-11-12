JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia prepares new restrictions amid persistent virus surge” – AP

“Russian authorities said Thursday they were preparing new restrictions aimed at curbing the unrelenting [coronavirus] surge … engulf[ing] [Russia] in recent weeks. The state coronavirus task force announced it was drafting legislation to expand the … QR codes[system], already used in many regions to restrict access to certain public places, to include public transport, cafes and shops. The system only allows access to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus recently or can provide a negative coronavirus test no older than 72 hours. …”