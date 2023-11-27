JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia may seek compensation over Nord Stream blasts – RIA” – Reuters

“[Nord Stream gas] pipelines under the Baltic Sea were damaged in explosions last year, and investigations have yet to establish who was responsible. … RIA quoted Dmitry Birichevsky [of the Russian Foreign Ministry] as saying: ‘… [W]e are waiting for [a related probe’s] results to be presented to the [UN] Security Council, then … will decide what to do.’ …”

The article suggests that the pipeline explosions largely cut off Russia from the important European market. Russia has attempted to blame the United States, Britain, and Ukraine, who have rejected the accusations.

The United Nations Security Council declined to investigate, deferring to national governments of Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

