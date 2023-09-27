JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia May Have Just Given Ukraine Terms for Ending War” – Newsweek
“… During a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly [on Saturday], Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated Russia would recognize Ukraine’s borders prior to Moscow’s invasion if Kyiv pledges to not join a military alliance. … But even if Zelensky agreed to relinquish the bid for NATO membership in order to end the war, Ukraine would likely still find a sticking point on the issue of Crimea. …”
