JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Hits Kyiv Missile Factory After Moskva Flagship Sinks” – AFP/ Moscow Times
“Russian strikes pounded a military factory near Kyiv that makes the missiles Ukraine claims it used to sink the Moskva naval flagship, with [the Kremlin] … vowing further such attacks. A workshop and an administrative building at the Vizar plant, which lies near Kyiv’s international Zhuliany airport, were seriously damaged in the overnight strikes …. Russia … announced it had used Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles to hit the factory, which Ukraine’s state weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom says produced Neptune missiles. …”
