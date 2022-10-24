JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Envoy to U.S.: Channel That Stopped Nuclear War 60 Years Ago Is Dead” – Newsweek
“A secret, direct channel between the Kremlin and the White House helped to prevent nuclear war 60 years ago …. [Russian Ambassor to the United States Anatoly Antonov] … [says] no such communication now exists, setting the stage for a new and dangerous era …. Antonov said the two powers were now at a considerable disadvantage, as ‘today, the infrastructure of our communication with the Americans has been demolished.’ … The last reported conversation between Biden and … Putin [was] on February 12, two weeks before … [Russia’s] [wholesale invasion of] Ukraine. …”
