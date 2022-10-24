JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Envoy to U.S.: Channel That Stopped Nuclear War 60 Years Ago Is Dead” – Newsweek

Headlines, Nuclear, Missile Defense, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of White House with South Lawn and Fountain

“A secret, direct channel between the Kremlin and the White House helped to prevent nuclear war 60 years ago …. [Russian Ambassor to the United States Anatoly Antonov] … [says] no such communication now exists, setting the stage for a new and dangerous era …. Antonov said the two powers were now at a considerable disadvantage, as File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov‘today, the infrastructure of our communication with the Americans has been demolished.’ … The last reported conversation between Biden and … Putin [was] on February 12, two weeks before … [Russia’s] [wholesale invasion of]  Ukraine. …”

Click here for: “Russia Envoy to U.S.: Channel That Stopped Nuclear War 60 Years Ago Is Dead” – Newsweek/ Tom O’Connor

[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
Leave a comment