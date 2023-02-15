JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia denies claims it plans to destabilize Moldova” – AP
“Russia …. angrily rejected … Moldovan [President Maia Sandu’s] claims about an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow her government and accused Moldovan authorities of trying to distract … attention away from … domestic problems. … Sandu said Monday that the purported Russian plot envisioned attacks on government buildings, hostage-takings and other violent actions by groups of saboteurs …. In December, Moldova’s national intelligence agency warned that Russia could launch a new offensive with the aim of creating a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Moldova’s Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria[,] [which] broke away after a 1992 civil war but is not recognized by most countries. ….”
You must log in to post a comment.