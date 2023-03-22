JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s War on Young People; Almost unnoticed, a generation of Russians has come of age during his 23 years in power.” – Foreign Policy/ Lucian Kim

“… Putin’s war against Ukraine is a war against youth … and not only … [with regard to] the deaths of tens of thousands of young Ukrainians and Russians. To the clique of aging former KGB officers who … usurped power in Russia, young people — if … not cogs in the Kremlin’s war machine — are a threat simply because they will live longer and one day be able to redefine what it means to be Russian. … Nobody can say what will come after Putin. Much depends on how he loses power … [by] natural death … chaotic collapse[] or …palace coup …. It is possible, even probable, that another aging former KGB officer will take over …. But sooner or later, there will be a change of generations. … [T]here will be no Putinism to outlive [Putin]. … no ideology, like communism, nor a political structure, like the Communist Party, to carry on his life mission of piecing together a broken empire. Putin has exploited lingering nostalgia for the Soviet Union for his lost cause, but … offers no vision of a future that young Russians are supposed to fight and die for. When a new generation of Russians comes to power, the challenges they face will be monumental, from making peace with Ukrainians to taming the destructive forces Putin unleashed to fight his forever war against the West. …”