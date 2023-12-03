JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Favorite ‘Project Managers’ Could Become a Risk to the Regime” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace/ Andrey Pertsev

“New favorites have appeared in … Putin’s inner circle in recent years. Using their access … they come up with new projects to manage, promote themselves in the media, and try to impress everyone with their professionalism … distinguish[ing] them[selves] from veteran members of Putin’s entourage … [and] help[ing] shore up the system. … [T]hey are … starting to overshadow … previous … Putin favorites, most of whom worked with him in St. Petersburg in the early 1990s. … [The latter] were never elevated because of … professionalism, and they don’t create value — they guard it. … [T]he new favorites have to earn their place [and] [i]ncreasingly[] [are] becoming the regime’s engine. But when they eventually demand a reward, the system won’t be able to give it to them. … [A] court filled with project managers is not necessarily a boon to the regime. Unlike the ‘guardians,’ the ‘builders’ owe their rise as much to their own merits as to [Putin]. They set up new initiatives, defy sanctions, and nourish the illusion that there are lots of causes for celebration in modern Russia. … [T]hey tend to do more for the system than it does for them. They are even starting to accumulate resources: raising money for their own projects, setting up pet companies, and lobbying for the appointment of regional governors. … [T]heir appetites will only increase …. [T]hey are the regime’s benefactors, not its beneficiaries. … If we end up … [with] Putin and his St. Petersburg friends … unwilling to meet the demands of the new favorites, we could see sabotage[] or … open discontent. Enterprising … competent officials know … they can survive without Putin. Whether the regime can survive without them, though, is another matter. …”