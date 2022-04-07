JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Doomsday Threat: How to Prevent a Repeat of the Cuban Missile Crisis in Ukraine” – Foreign Affairs/ Graham Allison

“As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled and its forces have pivoted to … the east, the war is entering a new, darker, and more dangerous phase. Mariupol provides a preview …. The Vladimir Putin who bombed the Russian city of Grozny into rubble … to ‘liberate’ it … who joined … al-Assad in razing Aleppo[] certainly has no moral reservations about mass destruction. … [T]he war in Ukraine is now unambiguously Putin’s war … [T]he Russian leader knows … he cannot lose — without risking his regime and even his life. … [A]s the fighting continues, if he is pushed to choose between making an ignominious retreat and escalating the level of violence, we should prepare for the worst. In the extreme, this could include nuclear weapons. With mounting evidence that Russian forces have engaged in horrific killings of innocent civilians, the United States and its European allies are facing increasing pressure to intervene in ways that risk widening the war. …”