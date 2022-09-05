JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Bombers Could Devastate Ukraine But He’s Holding Back. Here’s Why” – Newsweek

“… U.S. observers agree[] that Putin and his generals overestimated their own military prowess while grossly underestimating Ukraine’s defenses. … [Meanwhile,] Russia, [a] DIA analyst [suggests], has … been careful not to cause escalation onto Belorussian or Russian territory, or to provoke NATO. Despite operating from Belarus, Russian ground and air operations have mostly been confined to the southeastern portion of the country. … [A]ttacks in western Ukraine[] have been careful to avoid NATO airspace. … None of this is to suggest that Russia is not at fault in its invasion, or that the destruction and the civilian deaths, injuries and dislocation aren’t due to its aggression. Evidence on the battlefield … indicates that civilian deaths have been much higher where ground forces are operating. …”