JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin strikes Ukrainian ports — and endangers the world’s food supply” – Washington Post

"Putin strikes Ukrainian ports — and endangers the world's food supply" – Washington Post

“Since [Putin] withdrew on July 17 from a year-old agreement that allowed Ukraine to continue exporting … wheat and corn through the Black Sea … Putin has compounded the harm not only to [Ukraine] but also to millions … across the world who rely on it for grain. … [W]ithin hours, Russia unleashed drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s export infrastructure, including silos containing hundreds of tons of grain and vital port structures. … World grain prices rose 17 percent in eight days …. A number of Africa’s 54 nations are especially at risk from Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain pact, because of their dependence on shipments from Ukraine. …”

