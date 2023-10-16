JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Sees Gains on Ukraine Frontlines, Including Avdiivka” – AFP/ Moscow Times
“Russian forces have made gains in their Ukraine offensive, … Putin said Sunday, including in Avdiivka, [9 miles from Donetsk,] a symbolic industrial hub …. On Saturday, Kyiv reported ‘very heated’ fighting around Avdiivka Saturday, saying Russian forces had ‘not stopped assaulting’ it for days in their attempt to surround it. Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists. It has since marked the frontline and was regularly bombed even before … February 2022. …”
