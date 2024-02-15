JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Says He Prefers Biden Over Trump. Commentators Are Skeptical.” – New York Times

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

“The Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin, called President Biden experienced and predictable. But Moscow watchers said the comments most likely had an ulterior motive.”

“… Putin said … Wednesday … it was in Russia’s interest for … Biden to win a second term … dismissing concerns about [] Biden’s age. It was the first time that [] Putin … directly expressed a preference ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putoand the comments ran counter to the widespread assumption that the Kremlin was rooting for … Trump …. [I]n a brief interview with Russian state television released late Wednesday [an interviewer asked] ‘Who is better for us: Biden or Trump?’ …. ‘Biden,’ [] Putin responded. ‘He is a more experienced person, he is predictable, he is a politician of the old school.’ [] Putin added, with a smile, ‘But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people have confidence in.’ …”

File Photo of Donald Trump and Putin Standing Side-by-Side at Helsinki Summit, adapted from image at whitehouse.govClick here for: “Putin Says He Prefers Biden Over Trump. Commentators Are Skeptical. The Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin, called President Biden experienced and predictable. But Moscow watchers said the comments most likely had an ulterior motive.” – New York Times: Anton Troianovski

[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
 
Leave a comment

Comment