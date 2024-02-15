JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Says He Prefers Biden Over Trump. Commentators Are Skeptical.” – New York Times

“… Putin said … Wednesday … it was in Russia’s interest for … Biden to win a second term … dismissing concerns about [] Biden’s age. It was the first time that [] Putin … directly expressed a preference ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, and the comments ran counter to the widespread assumption that the Kremlin was rooting for … Trump …. [I]n a brief interview with Russian state television released late Wednesday [an interviewer asked] ‘Who is better for us: Biden or Trump?’ …. ‘Biden,’ [] Putin responded. ‘He is a more experienced person, he is predictable, he is a politician of the old school.’ [] Putin added, with a smile, ‘But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people have confidence in.’ …”