JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Promises Free Grain at Africa Summit” – AFP/ Moscow Times
“… Putin … offered free grain to six poor African countries as he launched a summit with leaders from the continent days after withdrawing from the Ukraine grain export deal. The two-day summit in Putin’s native St. Petersburg [was] being scrutinized as a test of his support in Africa, where he retains support despite international isolation sparked by his military intervention in Ukraine last year. Russia last week refused to extend a deal under which Ukrainian grain exports passed through the Black Sea to reach global markets, including Africa ….”
