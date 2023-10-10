JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Offers Muted Response to Attack on Israel. That Speaks Volumes.” – New York Times
Vladimir Putin has long projected friendly ties to Israel. But his silence since Saturday’s assault illustrates how the war in Ukraine has strained the relationship between the two countries.
“… [A]mid the worst attack on Israel in 50 years, the high regard … [] Putin has shown for Israel in the past appears remarkably absent. … [with] no message of condolence from the Kremlin, even though [] Putin previously published such notes of sympathy in the wake of terrorist attacks in Israel. And he has not yet called [] Netanyahu, even though he spoke with Israeli leaders at least 11 times in 2022 …. Instead, [] Putin’s spokesman … struck a neutral stance …. On Russian state television and in the pro-Kremlin blogosphere, commentators reacted to the attack on Israel with thinly veiled glee, casting it as a revelation of Western weakness and as the start of a war that could sap Western support for Ukraine. The stark shift sheds light on one consequence of [] Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: the sharp decline in the relationship between Moscow and Israel over the past year and a half, one that some Jewish leaders fear also presages a rise in antisemitism inside Russia. …”
You must log in to post a comment.