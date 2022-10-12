JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Has Sent Us a Message, but Not the One He Meant To” – New York Times

“… While it’s clear … Putin wanted to threaten Ukrainians and send a message of power with the bombings of Kyiv and Lviv, Kharkiv and Dnipro … the attack in fact shows … how weak [] Putin is. Among Ukrainians, there is an almost palpable feeling that Russia is losing the war. [] Putin might know it, too. … in his address right after the Crimean [Kerch Strait] bridge explosion … no more loud, assertive tones, just a tired old man. … [W]hat was hit … was not just a bridge[;] it was the very thing that connects Russia with annexed Crimea — the link Russia is trying so hard to hone. … said to be protected in every possible way, … a symbol of Russian power. … yet it was hit. … If Russia needs to resort to the lowest tactics, … terrorism against civilians … hitting universities, museums, libraries, playgrounds, apartment buildings and infrastructure sites … then Ukraine obviously has the upper hand. …”