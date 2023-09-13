JRL NEWSWATCH: “President Biden should not run again in 2024” – Washington Post/ David Ignatius

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.gov

- links to ad -

“… I don’t think [President Joe] Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection. … Biden … would be 82 when he began a second term. According to a recent [AP]-NORC poll, 77 percent …, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years. … Because of their concerns about Biden’s age, voters would sensibly focus on his presumptive running mate, Harris. She is less popular than Biden, with a 39.5 percent approval rating, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight. … [S]he has failed to gain traction in the country or even within her own party. … Time is running out. In a month or so, this decision will be cast in stone. It will be too late for other Democrats, including Harris, to test themselves in primaries ….”

Click here for: “President Biden should not run again in 2024” – Washington Post/ David Ignatius

Leave a comment , , , ,