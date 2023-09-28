JRL NEWSWATCH: “Polish experts confirm missile that hit grain facility was Ukrainian – media” – Reuters
“Polish experts [reportedly] have confirmed that the missile that killed two people at a grain facility in [the village of Przewodow in] southern Poland in November was fired by Ukraine …. The explosion … fueled fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict … triggering [NATO’s] mutual defense clause, but at the time Warsaw and NATO said … they believed … it was a Ukrainian stray …. Poland … [reportedly] established that the missile … was an S 300 5-W-55 air-defence missile fired from Ukrainian territory. … Ukraine has denied that one of its missiles had landed in Poland. …”
