JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations” – Washington Post
“Complaints about the U.S. military’s influence operations using Facebook and Twitter have raised concern in the White House and federal agencies.”
“The Pentagon has ordered a sweeping audit of how it conducts clandestine information warfare after major social media companies identified and took offline fake accounts suspected of being run by the U.S. military …. [T]he White House and some federal agencies [reportedly] expressed mounting concerns over [DOD’s] attempted manipulation of audiences overseas …. Pentagon policy and doctrine discourage the military from peddling falsehoods, but there are no specific rules mandating the use of truthful information for psychological operations. For instance, the military sometimes employs fiction and satire for persuasion purposes, but generally the messages are supposed to stick to facts ….”
