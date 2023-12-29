JRL NEWSWATCH: “Peering Into the Crystal Ball: 10 National Security Predictions for 2024 [Excerpt re: Ukraine]” – Foreign Policy

“… 5. A stalemate in Ukraine. Thanks in part to sluggish support and political impasse from the United States and … Western allies, Ukraine didn’t have enough guns, equipment, or ammo to punch a hole in Russia’s well-fortified defensive lines in eastern Ukraine …. [N]either do Russian forces have the capability, morale, training, or effective fighting prowess to make significant gains …. We predict … 2024 will look a lot like the bloody … static World War I battles of 1915 and 1916, with heavy artillery bashing entrenched positions … deadly battles … yield[ing] little territorial gains … [with] little to show for … Putin’s ill-fated war besides a higher death toll …. 6. More funds unlocked for Ukraine. … Western officials have been grappling with … the $300 billion in assets from Russian oligarchs that regulators have frozen. Some countries have long called for seizing those funds and sending them to Ukraine… [O]thers worry about the precedent that sets in protecting sovereign assets … [under] international law …. We predict that 2024 is the year there’s a breakthrough on this roughly two-year debate and the United States and European allies find a legal pathway to siphon all those frozen funds to Ukraine (especially after U.S. funds for Ukraine got ensnared in a thorny political battle in Congress and more European Union funds were blocked by Putin’s most reliable ally in the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.) …”