JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ordinary Russians Feel Wrath of Putin’s Repression” – WSJ

“… [C]ases … documented by OVD-Info, a human-rights group that monitors police detentions and helps protesters find lawyers, speak to new levels of repression in Russia, as … Putin seeks to crush even the most innocuous opposition to his war on Ukraine. Prominent opposition politicians, human-rights activists and journalists have been jailed for lengthy terms, slapped with big fines or forced to flee the country. But much of the crackdown on dissent has been directed against ordinary Russians, who constitute the majority of more than 20,000 people who have been arbitrarily detained since the start of the war in early 2022, according to local and international human-rights advocates as well as the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Russia. …”