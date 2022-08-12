JRL NEWSWATCH: “On the Kherson front lines, little sign of a Ukrainian offensive” – Washington Post
“Waiting on weapons deliveries, Ukrainian gains on the ground have stalled.”
“On the front line in southeast Ukraine, there is little sign that a major counteroffensive is brewing. For weeks, Western intelligence and military analysts have predicted that a Ukrainian campaign to retake the strategic port city of Kherson and surrounding territory is imminent. But in trenches less than a mile from Russia’s positions in the area, Ukrainian soldiers hunker down from an escalating onslaught of artillery, with little ability to advance. …”
