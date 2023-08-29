JRL NEWSWATCH: “Norway is rebuilding a reindeer fence at the border to stop the animals’ costly strolls into Russia” – AP
“Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighboring country.”
“[The wandering reindeer go on] costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland. Norwegian officials said … so far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures …. The reindeer [border] barrier … spans 150 kilometers (93 miles) and dates back to 1954. The Norwegian Agriculture Agency said … about 7 kilometers (4 miles) between the Norwegian towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog would be replaced [by Oct. 1] …. [costing] 3.7 million kroner ($348,000) ….”
