JRL NEWSWATCH: “Norway is rebuilding a reindeer fence at the border to stop the animals’ costly strolls into Russia” – AP

Reindeer File Photo adapted from image at blm.gov

“Norway is rebuilding a dilapidated reindeer fence along its border with Russia in the Arctic to stop the animals from wandering into the neighboring country.”

“[The wandering reindeer go on] costly strolls for which Oslo has to compensate Moscow over loss of grassland. Norwegian officials said … so far this year, 42 reindeer have crossed into Russia seeking better pastures …. The reindeer [border] barrier … spans 150 kilometers (93 miles) and dates back to 1954. The Norwegian Agriculture Agency said … about 7 kilometers (4 miles) between the Norwegian towns of Hamborgvatnet and Storskog would be replaced [by Oct. 1] …. [costing] 3.7 million kroner ($348,000) ….”


The reindeer are herded by the Sami, previously known as Lapps, in central and Arctic Norway. The Sami and their reindeer are thought to have migrated from central Asia to Arctic Europe about 9,000 years ago. Lapland, traditional home of the Sami, stretches from northern Norway into parts of Sweden, Finland and Russia. Most Sami now live within Norway.

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 

