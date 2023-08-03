JRL NEWSWATCH: “No breakthrough yet in Ukraine’s counteroffensive” – Politico
“… Ukraine [reportedly] now has 150,000 troops committed to the operation across three axes of attack, including multiple Western-trained brigades …. But Kyiv is still keeping a number of forces in reserve, as soldiers continue probing heavily mined Russian defenses for weak spots. … Even when Ukrainian forces manage to clear a minefield and advance, Russia [reportedly] will use artillery and helicopters to drop more mines behind them, trying to trap units between minefields …. American-made ‘Vampire’ counter-drone systems, a laser-guided missile launcher that can be quickly installed in a truck bed, are finally arriving, which will give the front lines a small, mobile air defense capability that could potentially help ….”
