JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny Says He is Breathing on His Own in a Message From His Hospital Bed; The poisoned Russian opposition leader plans to return to Russia, his spokeswoman says.” – New York Times/ Katrin Bennhold, Michael Schwirtz

File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“… The message came hours after a senior German security official … [said] Navalny was awake, alert and had told German prosecutors that he was refusing to cooperate with a Russian inquiry into his case. He also vowed … to return to Russia as soon as possible to continue his work. … German officials now say they have almost no doubt that the Russian state was behind the poisoning of … Navalny. … that [French and Swedish] laboratories … confirmed … the substance used to poison  … Navalny was a form of the nerve agent Novichok. The results match Berlin’s … findings and provide additional confidence of state involvement … Western intelligence agencies have assessed that only the Russian government was likely to have access to such a weapon. German officials and others have said that any use of the nerve agent would violate the Chemical Weapons Convention ….”

