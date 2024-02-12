JRL NEWSWATCH: “National Security Expert Fiona Hill Says Russia ‘Will Always Matter’ at HKS Event” – The Harvard Crimson

“…Hosted by Russia Matters — a project at the HKS Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs that publishes analysis on U.S.-Russia relations — [an] event [featuring Fiona Hill ] was moderated by former HKS Dean Graham T. Allison ’62 and former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs Paula J. Dobriansky. Hill, the former senior director on Russia and Europe for the U.S. National Security Council, said the war in Ukraine has taken a toll on the reputation of Russian president Vladimir Putin among his own citizens. ‘This will have damage,’ Hill said. ‘There[] [are] a lot of people dissatisfied.’ Still, Hill said she believes Russia will continue to be an impactful player on the global stage and is ‘not going to go anywhere.’ …”