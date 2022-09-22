JRL NEWSWATCH: “More troops, more annexations: Putin announces new Ukraine plans” – Christian Science Monitor

“… Putin has been hearing … from a chorus of Russian nationalist hawks that the … 200,000-strong expeditionary force in Ukraine is too small to achieve victory. … [the critics growing] louder after the Ukrainian army’s swift and decisive recapture of its northeastern Kharkiv region …. [On] Wednesday … Putin largely took the hawks’ side. … announc[ing] … mobiliz[ation] [of] a much bigger army of intervention … the immediate Crimea-like annexation of four Ukrainian territories, and … [possibly] more destructive military tactics …. The announced plan prioritizes … Russian defense industries and calls up some 300,000 Russian reservists to active duty. [] Putin… [previously] tried to minimize the war’s effects on the Russian public. … Depending on how things shape up on the battlefield in coming months, more drastic measures may well be in Russia’s future. …”