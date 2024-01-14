JRL NEWSWATCH: “More countries join talks on Ukraine leader’s peace formula. But Russia is absent and war grinds on” – AP

“Leaders of talks on … Zelenskyy’s peace formula … said a growing number of countries are working to help set the groundwork for Russia to join one day, a[] … distant goal as the nearly two-year war grinds on [with] neither side willing to cede ground. The fourth such meeting of national security advisers takes place in … Davos, where Zelenskyy is set to attend the World Economic Forum[] …. He will endeavor to keep up international focus on Ukraine’s defense amid eroding [Western] support … and swelling distractions like … the Middle East. … Russian forces have … stepped up missile and drone attacks … stretch[ing] Ukraine’s air defense[s] … leaving the country vulnerable … unless it can secure further weapons supplies ….”