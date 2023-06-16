JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Mines Everywhere’: Ukraine’s Offensive Is Proving a Hard Slog” – WSJ

“… Ukraine’s ambitious offensive to take back Russian-occupied land is proving to be a hard slog against dense minefields, well-prepared defenses and Russia’s superior air power. After … mixed results, Ukrainian forces have mostly paused … assaults … [to] draw lessons from the past two weeks and try to figure out how to punch through Russian lines without taking huge losses. … In … southern Zaporizhzhia and eastern Donetsk … Ukrainian troops are … working their way through Russia’s first lines of defense … [not] yet reach[ing] the main line of Russian fortifications. … Russia continues to launch its own assaults in other [areas] … with little apparent success, as well as … missile and drone attacks on … cities. … Ukrainian troops are reconnoitering Russian positions in search of weak spots. …”