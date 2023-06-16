JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Mines Everywhere’: Ukraine’s Offensive Is Proving a Hard Slog” – WSJ
“Dense Russian defenses and a lack of air cover add to the challenges facing Ukrainian troops.”
“… Ukraine’s ambitious offensive to take back Russian-occupied land is proving to be a hard slog against dense minefields, well-prepared defenses and Russia’s superior air power. After … mixed results, Ukrainian forces have mostly paused … assaults … [to] draw lessons from the past two weeks and try to figure out how to punch through Russian lines without taking huge losses. … In … southern Zaporizhzhia and eastern Donetsk … Ukrainian troops are … working their way through Russia’s first lines of defense … [not] yet reach[ing] the main line of Russian fortifications. … Russia continues to launch its own assaults in other [areas] … with little apparent success, as well as … missile and drone attacks on … cities. … Ukrainian troops are reconnoitering Russian positions in search of weak spots. …”
One of three current lines of Ukrainian advance starts from Velyka Novosilka. Ukrainians also have made gains around previously destroyed Bakhmut. Yet Ukrainians have suffered heavy losses south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Click here for: “‘Mines Everywhere’: Ukraine’s Offensive Is Proving a Hard Slog; Dense Russian defenses and a lack of air cover add to the challenges facing Ukrainian troops.” – Wall Street Journal/ Marcus Walker
