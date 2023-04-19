JRL NEWSWATCH: “Military briefing: Ukraine pleads for missiles as air defence stocks run low” – Financial Times
“Some allies fear Kyiv’s planned counter-offensive will falter if Russian air power is left unchecked.”
“… Ukraine will plead for urgent shipments of surface-to-air missiles … fearful that an acute shortage could allow Russia to launch widespread bombing attacks. Kyiv [reportedly] will press allies to bolster their dwindling stocks at the so-called Ramstein military co-ordination group on Friday …. Without adequate air defences, western capitals fear a long-planned counter-offensive against occupying Russian troops could falter. Recent shipments of … MiG fighter jets to Ukraine are in part intended to mitigate the threat of Russia’s large, yet so far underused, air power. But Kyiv is desperate for more missiles capable of shooting down fighter jets having used large quantities to counter … Moscow’s drones and missiles. …”
