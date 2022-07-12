JRL NEWSWATCH: “Lessons of Russia’s War in Ukraine: You Can’t Hide and Weapons Stockpiles Are Essential” – WSJ

“…. Defense planners are studying weapons, tactics, logistics and other factors …. The conflict … has become something of a laboratory for professional soldiers[,] … so deadly … the first big war to play out in near-real-time …. [and] the first in decades involving large, fairly modern and roughly evenly matched forces. … Some lessons aren’t all that new, [e.g.,] the value of strong leadership and resilient supply lines. Others are: The modern battlefield has no hiding places and no boundaries. Drones, electronic surveillance and space-based observation make concealment harder …. [N]ew approaches could include greater use of small, inexpensive systems, such … Switchblade drones and … mobile rockets …. With electronic surveillance … pervasive, planners … seek[] ways to operate without emitting radio signals. Some reconnaissance drones are sent on preset missions and return to base … rather than transmitting [intelligence]. … Others are … on preset attack missions. Low-tech solutions from earlier eras — like … runners during urban warfare — … get[] a fresh look. Likely detection means that systems [lile] [HIMARS] … are increasingly valuable[,] [able to] launch attacks and relocate before detection ….”