JRL NEWSWATCH: “Leaked U.S. strategy on Ukraine sees corruption as the real threat” – Politico
“A report obtained by POLITICO details specific plans to reform Ukrainian institutions and warns Western support may hinge on cutting corruption.”
“… The ‘sensitive but unclassified’ version … lays out … [ways] Washington is … help[ing] Kyiv root out malfeasance and otherwise reform an array of Ukrainian sectors. … The United States appears eager to help Ukrainian institutions build … oversight …. The goals listed include everything from helping local governments assess corruption risks to reforms in human resources offices. … [For] example … the U.S. is helping the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine enhance … auditing and related work in part [to] … track direct budget support from the United States. … [T]he United States is helping Ukraine’s health sector, cyber defenses and organizations … battle disinformation. [The strategy] calls for supporting Ukrainian anti-monopoly efforts and initiatives to spur increased tax revenue ….”
