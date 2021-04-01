JRL NEWSWATCH: “Leaders of Russia, France, Germany discuss global crises” – AP

France, Germany, Human Rights, Iran, JRL NewsBlog, Mideast, North Africa, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Nonprofits, Activists, NGO's, Nuclear Proliferation, Ukraine
Map of Europe, adapted from image at loc.gov

“The leaders of Russia, France and Germany met by conference call … discuss[ing] coronavirus vaccines, the Iranian nuclear standoff[,] … eastern Ukraine, Libya … Syria [and Navalny]. … [They] emphasized that a 2015 peace deal [regarding eastern Ukraine] brokered by France and Germany has no alternative, the Kremlin said. … Russian officials have rejected [U.S. and EU] demands … Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, adapted from image in publication at army.milto free Navalny and stop the crackdown on his supporters. In … [the] call, Merkel and Macron emphasized the need for Russia to respect Navalny’s rights … [under] the European Convention on Human Rights and protect his health ….”

Eiffel Tower file photoRussia has been seeking actively to export the Sputnik V vaccine abroad despite slow distribution domestically. The European Medicines Agency has  started a rolling review of Sputnik V, based upon the same criteria it applies to other alternatives.

Click here for: “Leaders of Russia, France, Germany discuss global crises” – AP

 

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,