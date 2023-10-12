JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin: Russia must hold 2024 presidential vote on schedule despite Putin ally comment” – Reuters
“The Kremlin believes Russia’s [2024] presidential and [2026] parliamentary elections should be held on schedule irrespective of … Ukraine, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov [said] Monday …. Chechen leader … Kadyrov … was quoted … Saturday … saying that Russia should either postpone the presidential election due to the war … or allow only one candidate – Putin. …”
You must log in to post a comment.