JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin Extends Global Influence With Russian Nuclear-Power Juggernaut” – WSJ

“… Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corp.[] has expanded its global reach in recent years and is the world’s leader in constructing and operating nuclear projects abroad, working on 34 power units in 11 countries from China to Egypt to Hungary. In recent decades, Russia has exported more reactors than any other major provider. … [B]usiness boomed last year: Rosatom has said that its foreign sales topped $10 billion [in 2022], a roughly 15% increase from [2021]. Rosatom[] [claims that its] total foreign order book is around $140 billion …. Rosatom has remained mostly untouched by significant Western sanctions amid opposition from some [EU] … states like Hungary that rely on it. … Rosatom’s key position on the global nuclear market also makes it harder to sanction, despite calls by Ukrainian and some Western officials to blacklist it. …”