JRL NEWSWATCH: “Knives come out in the battle of borscht” – The Times (UK)/ Marc Bennetts

“A simmering dispute between Russia and Ukraine over the origins of bortsch could … boil over as Kiev prepares to apply for international recognition of its bragging rights to the warming beetroot soup. The Ukrainian culture ministry wants Unesco cultural heritage status for the dish in an attempt to settle the ‘bortsch war,’ started last year … with some Ukrainians comparing what they saw as Russia’s attempt to lay claim to bortsch with the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea …. The first recorded mention of bortsch, which is served with sour cream, dates back to the 16th century. There are dozens of recipes ….”