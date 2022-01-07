JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kazakhstan protests mark end of Nazarbayev era” – Financial Times
“Former president’s handpicked successor takes control of security forces and turns to Russia for help.”
“… protests that have shaken Kazakhstan may mark the end of [81-year-old] Nursultan Nazarbayev’s long grip on power — but do not suggest the oil-rich central Asian country will make a smooth transition from autocratic rule. Nazarbayev had ruled the country for most of Kazakhstan’s post-Soviet history, stepping down in 2019 to hand his official role as president to a designated successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. … Tokayev — once seen as nothing but an administrative appointee — has publicly assumed control of the security forces from …. Nazarbayev[,] … [who] has been sidelined ….”
Reportedly there are rumors that Nazarbayev might even have left the country.
