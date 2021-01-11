JRL NEWSWATCH: “It’s Trump’s Last Chance to Declassify These Secrets of the Russia Collusion Dud” – Real Clear Investigations/Aaron Maté
“… [V]oluminous public records – including investigative reports from … Mueller, Congress and … [DOJ’s] inspector general – have established that Trump and his associates were targeted with a baseless Russian collusion allegation. … fraudulent claim[s] originat[ing] with the Hillary Clinton campaign … fueled by … false or deceptive intelligence leaks … improperly investigated by the FBI, potentially to the point of being criminal. … [T]he CIA and FBI have been slow to produce much material that Trump reportedly wants declassified. … [with the agencies] argu[ing] that disclosure would reveal sources and methods …. Such claims arouse skepticism … [having] been used in the past to cover up malfeasance – as the public learned when deceptive FISA warrant applications used to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were finally released. …”
Some key questions:
“What Did the Feds Really Know About Joseph Mifsud? … What About John Brennan’s Kremlin Mole? … Did Mueller Rely on Steele More Than He Let On? … What’s the Evidence for the Russian Hacking Allegation? … Was Guccifer 2.0 Really With Russian Intelligence? … Other Loose Ends ….”
