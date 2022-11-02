JRL NEWSWATCH: “It’s Time to Bring Russia and Ukraine to the Negotiating Table” – New York Times

“… Ukraine is advancing on the battlefield and is growing only more determined to expel Russian troops. … [T]he Kremlin reinforces its beleaguered forces …, pounds Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, and hints at the possible use of nuclear weapons. … [T]he United States and its allies are speeding more weapons to Ukraine …. Ukraine, with the West’s help, has put up a staunch and inspiring defense …. But the risk of a wider war between NATO and Russia is rising by the day, as is the risk that economic blowback from a prolonged war could undermine Western democracy. It is time for the United States and its allies to get directly involved in shaping Ukraine’s strategic objectives, managing the conflict, and seeking a diplomatic endgame. …”