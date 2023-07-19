JRL NEWSWATCH: “IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct” – AP

“The key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions … Olympic body[] president Thomas Bach said …. ‘It’s too soon to draw final conclusions’ … ‘[W]e have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government.’ … Another Olympic Truce text – the ancient tradition … that paused wars and ensured safe passage to the games – is being prepared …. Russia has also faced investigations and calls to be excluded from each of the past four Olympics since 2016 because of scandals tied to a state-backed doping program ….”

