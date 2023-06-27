JRL NEWSWATCH: “Inside Zelensky’s Plan to Beat Putin’s Propaganda in Russian-Occupied Ukraine” – Time

“… [I]n Russia … [and] occupied regions of eastern and southern Ukraine, millions of people absorb the Kremlin line about Ukraine through Russian television. Its central message, like a genocidal fever dream mixed in among gardening shows and soap operas, depicts Ukraine’s existence as a historical mistake, its government a cabal of satanists and neo-Nazis intent on Russia’s destruction. Zelensky, as the main villain in these narratives, does not believe their lack of subtlety makes them any less effective, and he has made it his mission not only to free Ukrainian land from Russian occupation but also to liberate Ukrainians from what he calls the ‘Russian information space.’ … [Ukrainian] airwaves in wartime are treated as critical infrastructure, and … authorities in Ukraine have the right to use them for national defense. Ukraine’s biggest television networks quickly agreed to set aside their political agendas and show a unified message of resistance, falling in line behind Zelensky. The result became known as the Telemarathon, a round-the-clock broadcast of news and commentary that airs on all the major channels in Ukraine. Along with the latest updates on the fighting and essential advice on where to shelter, when to evacuate, and how to survive, the marathon carries Zelensky’s message into every household …. Nothing like it has existed in Ukraine since the Soviet era ….”

Meanwhile, one added issue for Ukraine for areas liberated from Russian occupation is how to address collaborators and the impact of years of Russian information warfare.

Under Ukrainian law, occupation collaborators would face prosecution during a time of ‘transitional justice’ that could last years.

A number of Russians, estimated to exceed 600,000, relocated to occupied Crimea, yet will need to leave ‘voluntarily or through forced expulsion,’ according to a Ukrainian deputy minister for reintegration of occupied territories.







