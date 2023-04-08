JRL NEWSWATCH: “Inside the Battle of Bakhmut, where troops are dying by the thousand; Desperate tactics used by Ukraine and Russia to secure a crucial victory in the city are taking a mental toll on soldiers” – The Times (UK)/ Richard Spencer

“… The human wave tactics that [World War II Soviet General Georgy] Zhukov pioneered — sending men to charge German buildings suicidally, with a second squad of men behind to shoot anyone who turned and fled — are also being used by Russia today, especially the Wagner mercenaries … spearhead[ing] the attack on Bakhmut. ‘These men are cannon fodder, just like Zhukov’s,’ [a Ukrainian officer] said. ‘They are doing the same now as he did then.’ The battle for Stalingrad lasted 200 days. The battle for Bakhmut, a fraction of the size, has lasted longer. The Russians first attacked in May, though they only really turned their attention to the town after capturing the bigger prize of Severodonetsk, 40 miles north, in July. … Western observers fear Ukraine has lost some of its best officers defending Bakhmut. While Russia has sacrificed between 20-30,000 men, many if not most have been Wagner’s released convicts. …”