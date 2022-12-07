JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Russia, critiquing the Ukraine war could land you in prison” – Christian Science Monitor

“… Mikhail Lobanov, a local political activist in the Moscow suburb of Ramenki, put a little sign on his balcony that said ‘No War.’ … [O]ne day police arrived at his door to arrest him. [] Lobanov, a candidate for the Communist Party in last year’s municipal elections, … now … finds himself among … nearly 4,000 prosecutions under a pair of new laws that make it punishable to spread … ‘fake news’ about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, or to make any statement … authorities deem to ‘defame’ Russia’s army or officials. A growing number of cases involve people speaking informally in workplaces, classrooms, social media, and even … church. The effect is to put people on their guard, even in private settings, creating an atmosphere of pervasive fear that has not been widely felt in Russia since Soviet times. …”