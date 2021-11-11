JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge” – AP
“… [Russian] Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova [said] … 82.8% of 301,500 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients [in Russia] were filled as of Tuesday morning. … Russia’s autumn surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions. … [State-run] Rosstat, … tally[ing] coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively, [indicates] much higher mortality numbers [than Russia’s coronavirus task force]: 462,000 people with COVID-19 died between April 2020 and September [2021] ….]
