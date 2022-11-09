JRL NEWSWATCH: “In one Ukrainian village, occupation ended — and the feud began” – Washington Post

“… Neighbors have pointed fingers against neighbors, severing relationships spanning generations. Amid … accusations and denials, some villagers have fled …. Intelligence agents have asked questions about who did what, but so far have provided no justice to those who feel betrayed. As the tide of the war has shifted, the Ukrainian military has swept into villages and towns, driving out Russian forces …. [i]n some places … reveal[ing] evidence of suspected atrocities including torture chambers and mass graves. In Shevchenkivka and many other liberated towns, the legacy is subtler but no less insidious. Occupation has given way to division, suspicion, and detention. Freedom has fueled thoughts of revenge. …”