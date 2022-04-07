JRL NEWSWATCH: “In a Kyiv Suburb,‘They Shot Everyone They Saw’” – New York Times
“With Russian forces retreating, Ukrainians in Bucha are finding scores of bodies in yards and on the roads amid mounting evidence of intentional and indiscriminate killings of civilians.”
“… On Sunday, Ukrainians were still finding the dead in yards and on the roads amid mounting evidence that civilians had been killed purposely and indiscriminately. … Russian troops also suffered terrible casualties that very first day, as they drove farther into town. A main thoroughfare in Bucha … was unpassable … Sunday, strewn with destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles, downed cables and burned debris. …”
Click here for: “In a Kyiv Suburb,‘They Shot Everyone They Saw’; With Russian forces retreating, Ukrainians in Bucha are finding scores of bodies in yards and on the roads amid mounting evidence of intentional and indiscriminate killings of civilians” – New York Times/ Carlotta Gall, Andrew E. Kramer
